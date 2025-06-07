Persian edition of “The Wheel on the School” republished

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of the Persian translation of Dutch-American writer Meindert DeJong’s 1954 novel “The Wheel on the School” has recently been published.

Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon in Tehran is the publisher of the book translated by Bahereh Anvar. The publisher released the first edition in 1974.

“The Wheel on the School” is a beloved children's novel, which received the Newbery Medal in 1955 and the Deutscher Jugendliteraturpreis in 1957. The book was beautifully illustrated by Maurice Sendak, renowned for his distinctive artistic style. In his book “The Promise of Happiness: Value and Meaning in Children's Fiction”, Fred Inglis notes that DeJong’s story evokes the old-world values and pieties, making them “imaginable in the new,” thereby bridging tradition and modernity.

Set in the small fishing village of Shora in Friesland, the story follows six schoolchildren—Lina, Jella, Auka, Eelka, and the inseparable twins Pier and Dirk—as they embark on a quest to bring storks back to their village. When Lina writes an essay questioning why storks are absent, their teacher encourages them to find out for themselves.

The children discover that the steeply pitched roofs of their homes prevent the storks from nesting, and they decide to place wagon wheels on the rooftops to give the birds a nesting space. Their search for wheels proves challenging due to the village’s tiny size, and along the way, they encounter various interesting local characters, including their teachers, fishermen’s families, and villagers.

The narrative emphasizes the power of curiosity, wonder, and perseverance, illustrating that through thinking and questioning, dreams can be realized. The story highlights themes of community effort, ingenuity, and hope.

The children are supported by figures like Grandmother Sibble III, legless Janus, old Douwa, and the ‘tin man,’ enriching the tale with a sense of warmth and tradition. The novel’s dedication reads: "To my nieces, Shirley and Beverly, and their flying fingers," reflecting DeJong’s affection and inspiration from his family.

“The Wheel on the School” is a simple yet profound story that celebrates youthful curiosity and the collective pursuit of a shared dream, making it a timeless classic in children’s literature.

Meindert DeJong (1906–1991) was a Dutch-born American children's author who received the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award in 1962, the first American to do so. Born in Wierum, Friesland, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1914 and studied in Michigan and Chicago.

DeJong began writing children's books during the Great Depression, with his first published work in 1938. His notable titles include “The Wheel on the School” and “The House of Sixty Fathers”. Many of his books, including six illustrated by Maurice Sendak, received numerous awards and recognitions, cementing his legacy as a significant contributor to children's literature.

SAB/

