Iranophobia must be neutralized through cultural diplomacy: tourism minister

TEHRAN--Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Reza Salehi-Amiri says that the U.S.-led project of Iranophobia must be effectively neutralized through a strategic approach rooted in cultural diplomacy, stressing Iran’s unparalleled civilizational heritage and its distinguished position in human history.

Speaking in a TV interview on Saturday night, Salehi-Amiri elaborated on the ministry’s programs, including long-term and strategic plans for a transformative shift in tourism and the preservation of Iran’s cultural heritage, emphasizing the country's progress in achieving global objectives, IRNA reported.

Iran is more than just a land—it is a civilization woven into the heart of human history, shaping cultural foundations across the world.

Regarding Iranophobia, he said that this project must be effectively neutralized through a strategic approach rooted in cultural diplomacy.

Iran is expanding diplomatic relations with various countries, prioritizing not only the enhancement of cultural ties but also the facilitation of tourism, he added.

Highlighting his diplomatic tours to Egypt, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, he said these visits had focused on enhancing cultural cooperation and advancing the tourism sector.

Salehi-Amiri further pointed to the government and parliament’s support for tourism investors, and said that through tax and customs waivers for investors, the government had paved the way for tourism growth.

He also revealed the ministry’s goal to attract 15 million tourists – an aim set up by the Seventh Development Plan.

This plan is being implemented through infrastructure upgrades, such as duty-free imports of hotel supplies, he stressed.

Iran’s tourism potential, especially in accommodation and hospitality services, is set to grow dramatically, he noted.

