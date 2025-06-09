Gas injection to Shourijeh storage facility rises 23%

TEHRAN - Gas injection into the Shourijeh underground storage facility has been increased by 23 percent since the beginning of the season, the managing director of Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refinery said.

Yahya Feyzi stated that a total of 589 million cubic meters of gas had been injected into the Shourijeh storage site in northeastern Iran as of June 4, marking a year-on-year increase of 111 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year.

He also announced the installation and commissioning of a domestically manufactured gas turbine at the facility in the Khanqiran operational zone.

"In the first phase of the Shourijeh storage site, launched in 2014, foreign-made turbines were used and the entire startup process was carried out by international experts," Feyzi noted.

