IRCS shines at IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Academy

TEHRAN – The innovative project proposed by the Iranian Red Crescent Society's (IRCS) team, led by Setayesh Halimi Mofrad, has been selected among the top ten Final Awardees of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Limitless Youth Innovation Academy — Climate and Environmental Challenge.

These projects address climate change, water scarcity, and environmental challenges through sustainable solutions like biogas digesters, real-time water monitoring, and waste recycling.

The IRCS’ project titled “Reducing environmental harm through innovative electronic waste recycling’, is the first of its kind in the region of the country. This initiative breaks new ground by enabling circularity in a neglected waste stream, transforming an environmental challenge into a replicable, resource-based solution and setting a precedent for localized innovation.

Limitless is a global initiative dedicated to supporting young people to create impactful, innovative solutions to pressing humanitarian issues. This year, the event focused on addressing the climate and environmental challenges affecting communities.

Over 7,000 youth participants and peer mentors from 142 countries participated, collectively developing more than 1,500 innovative projects that impacted over 1.9 million people.

