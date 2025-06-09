Persian carpet returned to UN library in Geneva

TEHRAN — A Persian carpet, which had been on display in one of the United Nations headquarters buildings in Geneva since 1935, has been returned to its place following the renovation of the building.

According to ISNA, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, wrote in a post on X Social Media page: With the completion of the renovation of the historic United Nations building, the Persian carpet was returned to its place in this building.

He explained that this 85-square-meter carpet has been donated by Iran to the League of Nations (often referred to as the “predecessor” of the United Nations) in 1935. It is considered a precious part of the historical heritage of the United Nations, he added.

It is noteworthy to say that there is a precious Persian carpet in the United Nations Headquarters in New York, with Saadi's poem written in gold thread in the middle of it.

KD