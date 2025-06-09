‘U.S. proposal ignores core nuclear issues’, Iran calls for diplomacy grounded in mutual respect

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has commented on a U.S. proposal reportedly passed to Tehran via the Omani foreign minister during a visit late last month.

“Any proposal that ignores the rights of the Iranian people—whether in terms of our right to enrichment or the need for effective and verifiable sanctions relief—is unacceptable to us,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said during a weekly press conference on Monday.

While the contents of the U.S. offer were not officially disclosed, earlier reporting by the American outlet Axios claimed it included limitations on Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity—capping it at three percent—a downsizing of its nuclear infrastructure, curtailing developmental work, and offering sanctions relief tied to conditions. The report also mentioned a proposed “regional consortium” for enrichment.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran has made clear its rejection of any attempt to undermine its peaceful nuclear program or move enrichment activities outside its territory. “Iran has completely ruled out foreign interference or sabotage of its peaceful nuclear development,” he said, adding that the Islamic Republic insists on the full and meaningful removal of U.S. sanctions.

He clarified that the U.S. offer, while presented through diplomatic channels, fails to address Iran’s central demands. “This is simply a U.S. proposal. Naturally, any party to the talks can present its ideas, but this one does not reflect the issues raised by Iran,” he remarked.

Baghaei added that Iran is working on a counter-proposal of its own, describing it as “reasonable” and close to finalization. He urged Washington to view this as a diplomatic opportunity. “Our advice to the Americans is to take advantage of this moment,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating that the lifting of sanctions remains Iran’s top priority in the talks. “This issue has been raised clearly and repeatedly. It is Iran’s most important and serious demand,” Baghaei stressed. “Why this has not been sufficiently addressed in the U.S. proposal is a matter they must answer.”

Tehran decries Israeli seizure of aid ship headed for Gaza

Speaking at the briefing, Baghaei denounced the Israeli regime’s hijacking of a humanitarian vessel en route to the Gaza Strip.

The ship, Madleen, was carrying 12 well-known international campaigners and was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s efforts to break the Israeli blockade on the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

“This attack amounts to one of the most serious and horrifying developments currently unfolding before the eyes of the international community,” Baghaei said. “Under international law, this act is unquestionably considered piracy. And given that it was aimed at blocking humanitarian assistance to a population facing genocide, it also constitutes a crime.”

The spokesman's remarks followed reports from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition stating that Israeli naval forces had intercepted the Madleen as it neared Gaza’s coastal waters, forcibly boarding the vessel and cutting off communication. The group reported on Telegram that the Israeli military had detained all those onboard.

Baghaei noted that among the activists aboard was a Swedish national who had called for international attention before the incident—a reference to Greta Thunberg, who had expressed solidarity with the mission prior to the vessel's seizure. “We saw footage today of a Swedish passenger urging the international community to act swiftly to prevent the detention of those on board,” he said.

The Iranian official urged global organizations, especially the UN Security Council, to respond decisively to the intensification of Israel’s war tactics and blockade strategy. He emphasized the urgency of breaking the siege and protecting Gaza’s civilian population, particularly women and children.

The incident comes amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against Gaza, launched in October 2023. The war has so far resulted in the deaths of nearly 54,900 Palestinians, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children. Alongside the military offensive, Israel has further tightened its 18-year blockade on the coastal territory, severely restricting the flow of food, fuel, and medical supplies.

Baghaei also recalled a similar incident in May, when an aid ship carrying activists, including Thunberg, was targeted by Israeli drones near the coast of Malta. He pointed to that and the 2010 deadly Israeli assault on the Turkish aid ship Mavi Marmara as part of a broader pattern of military aggression against humanitarian missions to Gaza.