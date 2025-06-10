Iran and Uzbekistan Paralympic delegations hold a meeting

TEHRAN - A meeting was held at the Ministry of Sports of Uzbekistan to discuss the development of para sports cooperation between Uzbekistan and Iran.

The meeting was attended by Muxtorxon Tashxodjayev, Chairman of the Uzbekistan National Paralympic Committee, Deputy Minister of Sports Murad Ismailov, and Ghfour Karegari, President of the Iranian Paralympic Committee.

During this meeting, both sides discussed and exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of Paralympic sports.

Additionally, the meeting led to agreements to strengthen para-sport relations between the two countries, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and organize joint training camps.