Industries ready to add 895MW of thermal power to national grid in summer

TEHRAN - Iran's aluminum producer Almahdi connected the second 183-megawatt unit of its thermal power plant to the national electricity grid on Monday, a senior official said, as part of a broader push by energy-intensive industries to boost self-supplied power generation.

According to Mehdi Moghimzadeh, project manager for industrial self-supply power plants at Tavanir, a total of 895 megawatts of new thermal capacity from industrial plants is expected to be operational and connected to the grid during this summer’s peak consumption period.

Speaking to IRIB, Moghimzadeh said that of the 10,000 megawatts mandated for industrial development, 2,300 megawatts have so far come online. The new capacity anticipated for summer includes the second 183-megawatt unit at Almahdi, a 183-megawatt unit at Makran, a 144-megawatt steam unit at the Botia power plant, a 160-megawatt steam unit at Hera Qeshm, a 183-megawatt unit at Block 2 of Khorramabad, and a 42-megawatt unit at Khatunabad in Kerman Province.

EF/MA