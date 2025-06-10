Iran, Iraq to establish a joint AI center

TEHRAN –Iranian and Iraqi officials have agreed on enhancing cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), via establishing a joint AI center in Iran.

During a meeting held on Monday, Hossein Afshin, the vice president for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy, and Ali Razooqi Hussein, the deputy chief of staff of the Iraqi prime minister, discussed ways to foster relations between the two countries, IRIB reported.

The Iranian official proposed launching a joint AI center, which was well received by the Iraqi side.

Fostering cooperation in the field of science and technology is essential to move forward and build a shared future. Supporting innovation, technology, and knowledge-based companies is among the top priorities of the country. There are 10,000 knowledge-based companies manufacturing 18,000 knowledge-based products in the medical, industrial, and military fields. There are also some 30 science and technology parks in the country, responsible for connecting universities and industries, IRIB quoted Afshin as saying.

The main goal of the proposed project is to boost ties between the two countries beyond academic cooperation. It also aims to expand collaborations with Persian Gulf states on joint projects. The center will provide services to the Persian Gulf states and will be developed as the AI hub in the region, the official noted.

Highlighting Iran’s capacities in AI, Afshin said Iran has been training human resources for the technology sector since the 1970s at Sharif University of Technology. Apart from that, the country has started teaching AI to students. The official announced readiness to share expertise in the field and help Iraq start the same educational programs.

For his part, Razooqi said, “We are well-aware of the significance of artificial intelligence and have started teaching it in universities, as well. We are also fully aware of the capabilities of the Iranian scientists.

Sharif University of Technology and Baghdad University have already discussed establishing a joint center. So, it is essential to develop a shared infrastructure and agree on a common goal.”

Underscoring that AI is not a goal by itself, but a means to achieve other objectives, the official said we can benefit from artificial intelligence in fields like water, energy, environment, and agriculture.

The official went on to say that military production, light and semi-heavy weapons, climate change, water scarcity, cloud seeding, sand and dust storms are among the other opportunities for cooperation, with AI playing a key role in all mentioned areas.

The two sides agree to form a joint working group with the first session to be held in Baghdad, focusing on kicking off joint technological cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

Tehran, Baghdad ink action plan for scientific cooperation

In January, Iran and Iraq signed an action plan to give a boost to their scientific collaborations.

The action plan was signed by Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, and Haider Abd Dahed, Iraqi deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, on the first day of the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, being held in the city of Karbala, Iraq, IRNA reported.

The second Iran-Iraq Science Week is being held in the city of Karbala, Iraq. The scientific event started on Saturday and will conclude on Monday.

The joint scientific programs have been developed to focus on different aspects, including boosting cooperation on granting scholarships to graduate and postgraduate education, particularly within a framework titled ‘Study in Iraq’.

It also involves holding training courses for professors and students; promoting cooperation on joint scientific supervision; exchanging professors to conduct scientific research, and establishing science and technology parks in Iraq collaboratively under the management of the Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq.

