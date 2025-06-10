Shandiz ancient tree registered on natural heritage list

TEHRAN—Mayor of Shandiz city in Khorasan Razavi province said an old plane tree located on Motahari Street in Shandiz has been registered with National Registration Council of Iran’s natural heritage.

According to Mehr news agency, Seyyed Ahmad Baqeri noted that this tree is known as Plane of Imam Hossein (AS) Mosque since it is located next to the mosque. It is between 475 and 525 years old, he added. It enjoys great value and respect among locals particularly the elders, he pointed out.

He continued that one of the preliminary goals of identifying and nationally registering this ancient tree is the legal obligation to preserve the natural heritage and provide conservation programs to ensure the continued survival and permanence of these valuable natural relics.

However, the implementation of protection regulations in line of preserving the valuable tree is of high importance, he said.

In addition to this tree, several other ancient plane trees of Shandiz are included in the protection and maintenance programs, which are considered a huge part of the region's valuable natural heritage, and their registration and preservation are on the agenda of urban area, he mentioned.

Baqeri added that once these trees are organized, they can play an important role in attracting the ecotourists.

Surrounded by picturesque mountains, Shandiz is famous for its cool climate and lush greenery, making it a perfect retreat during the summer months.

Visitors can feast on local delights in traditional restaurants and enjoy leisurely walks amid nature’s embrace.

KD

