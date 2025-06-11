Yemeni missiles hit back at Tel Aviv

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces struck back at Israel just 24 hours after the occupation regime launched an attack on the port city of Hodeidah.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that the Yemeni military targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using two ballistic missiles.

He stated that one of the missiles was a hypersonic Palestine-2 missile, while the other was a Zulfiqar missile.

According to Saree, one of the missiles struck the airport directly.

He emphasized that the strike forced “millions of occupying Zionists to flee into shelters.”

Earlier, air raid sirens were heard in dozens of settlements across the occupied territories, including occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), the greater Tel Aviv area, and illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The alerts sent thousands of settlers into bomb shelters and halted air traffic at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Hebrew media branded one of the missiles launched from Yemen as unusual, saying, “Immediately upon entering Israeli airspace, the missile separated into several smaller warheads, necessitating the launch of a large number of air defense missiles to intercept its components.”

A U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system interceptor attempting to engage an incoming missile fell in al-Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli media confirmed that at least half a dozen interceptors had to be launched to intercept one of the missiles, and Ben Gurion International Airport temporarily suspended operations.

Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, stated that Yemen’s response to Israeli aggression would come “from different directions.”

He added, “Our strikes against the enemy will be deliberate, effective, and strategic, preserving our forces’ advantage and control over the battlefield.”

Al-Mashat also issued a warning to foreign embassies near legitimate military targets of the Yemeni Armed Forces in Tel Aviv. He urged them to compel the Israeli government to relocate their missions to a safe distance to ensure their security.

“If the Israeli government fails to comply with this request,” he said, “we advise embassies to shut down and evacuate to avoid being exposed to danger by the enemy.”

He further stated that foreign embassies within Israeli territory could coordinate with Yemen’s Foreign Ministry in Sanaa to verify that no military targets are present in their vicinity.

Al-Mashat concluded that Sanaa would instruct its Foreign Ministry to inform any interested country about the status of its embassy within Israeli territory.

This development comes as part of ongoing Yemeni operations in solidarity with and in support of Gaza, with the Sanaa government reaffirming that attacks deep inside Israeli territory will continue as long as the genocide against the Palestinian people persists.