Iran says has readied third enrichment facility

TEHRAN - The head of the Atomic Energy Organization announced on Thursday that Iran has already built a third nuclear enrichment facility in a secure and safe place and it soon start installing centrifuge machines there.

Mohammad Eslami made the announcement hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors passed a censure resolution against Iran under the leadership of the European trio of Britain, France and Germany and the backing of the United States.

Mohammad Eslami said Iran has notified the IAEA of the third nuclear enrichment facility.

"We have prepared the place for the third enrichment site, which is a secure facility in terms of safety and security. With the letter sent to the Agency today, the process of equipping and installing the machines will now commence," Eslami stated.