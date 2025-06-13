IRGC launches "True Promise 3" operation against Israeli military targets

TEHRAN- In response to an Israeli aggression on Iranian territory that resulted in the martyrdom of senior military commanders, prominent scientists, and innocent civilians—including children—the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it has launched a large-scale retaliatory operation, codenamed "True Promise 3," targeting multiple Israeli military and air bases.

The operation commenced on the auspicious night of Eid al-Ghadir, with the battle cry "Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib," according to an official IRGC statement.

The IRGC’s statement declared that, following the "aggressive and criminal" Israeli strike on Iran, the Corps—acting as the defensive and offensive arm of the Iranian nation—carried out a precise and forceful response against dozens of military installations in occupied territories. The statement emphasized reliance on divine power, the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the unified support of the Iranian people.