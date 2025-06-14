BEIJING - In a powerful demonstration of diverging global perspectives, China has strongly condemned Israel’s recent unprovoked strikes against Iran, labeling them as military adventurism. The condemnation comes as the United States openly praised the attacks, with President Donald Trump calling the airstrikes “excellent,” further fueling tensions in the already volatile West Asia (Middle East)

On Friday, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, addressed an emergency Security Council meeting, demanding that Israel immediately cease its aggressive military campaign. “The abrupt escalation in the region serves no one's interests. We urge Israel to immediately cease all military adventurism and avoid further escalating tensions,” Fu warned.

He went on to describe Israel’s actions as blatant violations of Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. “Such provocations risk expanding the conflict and causing grave consequences,” Fu added.

This position was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, who reiterated China’s firm opposition to any action that violates Iran’s sovereignty and contributes to regional instability. China’s stance reflects its broader foreign policy approach: promoting diplomacy, dialogue, and adherence to international law—principles that have guided its engagement with Middle Eastern affairs, including its mediation of the Iran-Saudi reconciliation and its calls for unity among Palestinian factions.

Prof. Wang Wen: The overwhelming majority of Chinese people stand in solidarity with Iran against foreign aggression and hegemony Highlighting this approach, Professor Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies and the School of Global Leadership at Renmin University of China, shared insights with the Tehran Times on Beijing’s view of the current crisis.

“Both the Chinese government and the Chinese people have expressed strong dissatisfaction with Israel's aggressive foreign policy over the past two years,” Wang stated. “Among my colleagues and across Chinese social media, there is unanimous support for measures Iran has taken to safeguard its territorial integrity and national sovereignty.”

In the early hours of Friday, Israel launched surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian residential neighborhoods, military facilities, and nuclear infrastructure, killing dozens — including top military leaders and nuclear scientists — and injuring hundreds more.

Iran responded later that day with coordinated missile strikes on Israeli military sites, causing significant damage and casualties.

“I firmly believe the overwhelming majority of Chinese people stand in solidarity with Iran against foreign aggression and hegemony,” Wang emphasized. “We deeply empathize with how Iran has been systematically demonized by the U.S. and Israel for years. What matters now is persisting in our resistance—maintaining both courage and perseverance in this struggle—as ultimate victory will belong to the righteous cause we jointly uphold.”

As global reactions to the conflict split along geopolitical lines, Chinese media has provided extensive coverage, reflecting Beijing’s growing concern over escalating hostilities.

Looking ahead, Prof. Wang reiterated China's commitment to stability in the region. “China has consistently mediated peace efforts in the Middle East, notably facilitating the Iran-Saudi reconciliation (March 2023) and promoting Palestinian unity (July 2024). We have always voiced strong support for regional peace and stability,” he noted. “Going forward, China will continue to stand with Iran in its just cause. Iran, stay strong!”

As tensions rise, the sharp contrast between China’s calls for restraint and America’s endorsement of Israeli military aggression underscores a deeper global divide. The international community now faces a pivotal choice: follow the path of diplomacy and mutual respect championed by China, or risk further chaos by enabling the unchecked use of force that threatens the very foundations of international law.

