Iranian national shooting athlete Toumari martyred in Israeli attack 

TEHRAN - Hamid Toumari, a prominent Iranian shooting athlete and a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was martyred early Saturday, June 14, in defense of Iran against the Zionist regime’s recent aggression.

The Iranian Shooting Federation confirmed on Saturday that Toumari, one of Iran’s accomplished marksmen, was killed during a military confrontation amid Israel’s attacks targeting Iranian cities and strategic sites.

Zanjan-born Toumari was not only an elite sportsman but also an active military figure defending the homeland. According to the statement, his martyrdom occurred during “a mission to confront the Zionist regime's cowardly offensive,” which began in the early hours of Friday and continued into Saturday.

In an official statement, the federation honored Toumari’s memory, emphasizing his dual commitment to sport and national duty. “The blood of the martyrs like Hamid Toumari will further strengthen our resolve to resist oppression,” the statement read, adding that “this brutal aggression by the Zionist entity will not go unanswered.”

Iranian authorities, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth and senior commanders of the IRGC, have extended condolences to Toumari’s family, the shooting sports community, and the people of Zanjan.

Calls have also been made for international condemnation of Israel’s cross-border military actions, which in recent days have left multiple civilians, including children, dead.

This incident comes just a day after reports confirmed the martyrdom of four Iranian children in missile strikes on civilian neighborhoods in Tehran.

The continued attacks have drawn widespread outrage from Iranian officials and the public, who demand a firm response to the mounting civilian toll.

The Iranian Shooting Federation vowed to preserve the memory of Toumari through national events and commemorations.