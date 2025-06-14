Iranian Pilates coach killed in Israeli attack

TEHRAN – In a tragic consequence of Israel’s latest assault on civilian areas in Iran, Iranian Pilates coach Niloufar Ghalehvand was killed during Friday’s strikes on Tehran.

Ghalehvand was at her family's home when she was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

She was a trainer at the Javan Plus sports club in Niavaran neighborhood of the capital.

Ghalehvand, a respected figure in Iran’s sports community, had dedicated years to training and empowering women through Pilates. News of her death has sparked widespread grief and condemnation across Iranian media and among the nation’s athletes.

According to reports, the Israeli attack targeted non-military zones in the capital, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. The incident has been widely denounced by sports organizations and social commentators as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.