Saudi Arabia warns Israel is trying to drag U.S. into conflict with Tehran in call to Pezeshkian 

TEHRAN — During a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned that Israel is making every effort to draw the United States into a conflict with Iran.

Pezeshkian condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran as clear evidence of the regime’s aggressive nature. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s influential role in the region and the Islamic world, urging it to help strengthen unity among Muslim countries in defense of the rights of all Muslims in the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince affirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Iran, stating, “Saudi Arabia stands alongside its brothers in Iran, and today the entire Islamic world is united in support.” He added that he is actively working through diplomatic channels to pressure Israel to cease its aggressive actions.

He further noted, “Israel is focused on escalating tensions to draw the United States into this conflict, but we believe the wise response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will prevent this from happening.”