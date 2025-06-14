Zionist regime targets fuel facilities in Tehran

TEHRAN – In a continuation of its recent acts of aggression, the Israeli regime launched attacks on an oil depot in the Shahran district and a fuel storage facility in southern Tehran.

According to initial reports cited by ISNA, the volume of fuel stored in both facilities was relatively low at the time of the incident. Emergency and operational teams were immediately dispatched to the sites, and the situation is reported to be fully under control.

No casualties have been reported so far, and investigations are ongoing to assess the extent of the damage.