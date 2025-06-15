Six strategic sites in occupied territories targeted by IRGC missiles in True Promise III 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a new wave of retaliatory missile and drone strikes against the Zionist regime late Saturday.

The strikes, as part of operation “True Promise III”, initiated in response to recent Israeli aggression and martyrdom of Iranian commanders, entered its second phase around 11:45 a.m. local time, with Iranian missiles successfully hitting strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories.

According to military sources, six vital positions in occupied Palestine were directly targeted and struck by Iranian missiles. Footage circulating online shows the moment of impact, with Iranian missiles visibly reaching their designated targets across the skies of the occupied territories.

Following the strikes, widespread power outages were reported in a number of Israeli settlements, reflecting the effectiveness of the operation in disrupting the enemy's infrastructure.

The Zionist mayor of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, confirmed that 61 buildings were damaged in the Iranian attack, including six that were completely destroyed.

Reports indicate that over 20 individuals remain missing beneath the rubble of a structure that suffered a direct missile hit.

In response, occupation authorities have been forced to establish a temporary identification center among the ruins to locate and identify the missing.

Even Israeli media outlets have acknowledged the unprecedented impact of the Iranian retaliation. Channel 12 reported 240 injuries resulting from missile strikes in central areas of the occupied territories.

This retaliatory operation followed an Israeli aggression on Iran that took place in the wee hours of Friday morning and resulted in the assassinations of high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including children and women.

On Monday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that the country’s response to Israel will continue for as long as the Armed Forces deem it necessary.