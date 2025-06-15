Black smoke near Shahran oil depot due to burning petroleum derivatives, not gasoline 

TEHRAN – The black smoke seen around the Shahran oil depot is a result of petroleum derivatives burning, officials confirmed on Saturday night, assuring the public that fire control operations are ongoing and the situation is under control.

The Shahran oil depot in northwestern Tehran was targeted on Saturday night (June 15) amid continued Israeli aggression against Iran. Emergency response and firefighting teams were promptly dispatched to the scene.

According to Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, the affected facility contained petroleum derivatives other than gasoline. "Due to prior planning, necessary precautions had been taken and the fuel levels in the tanks had been reduced in advance," he said.

Maleki stated that two to three tanks caught fire, none of which contained gasoline. The materials involved were other types of petroleum derivatives.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) told ISNA that the black smoke in the area is due to the combustion of these materials and will continue until the remaining fuel in the tanks is completely consumed. Authorities emphasized that there is no danger to the public.