“The Psychology of Democracy” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “The Psychology of Democracy” written by Darren G. Lilleker and Billur Aslan Ozgul has been released in the Iranian book market.

Nazi Akbari has translated the book and Qoqnoos Publishing House has brought it out in 159 pages, ILNA reported.

“The Psychology of Democracy” explains the psychological underpinnings behind why people engage with and participate in politics. Covering the influence that political campaigns and media play, the book analyses topical and real-world political events including the Arab Spring, Brexit, Black Lives Matter, the U.S. 2020 elections, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lilleker and Ozgul take the reader on a journey to explore the cognitive processes at play when engaging with a political news item all the way through to taking to the streets to protest government policy and action.

In an age of post-truth and populism, “The Psychology of Democracy” shows us how a strong and healthy democracy depends upon the feelings and emotions of its citizens, including trust, belonging, empowerment, and representation, as much as on electoral processes.

Darren G. Lilleker is an associate professor in political communication at Bournemouth University, UK, and author of “Political Communication and Cognition”.

Billur Aslan Ozgul is a lecturer in political communication at Brunel University, London, UK, and author of the book “Leading Protests in the Digital Age: Youth Activism in Egypt and Syria”.

