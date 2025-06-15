IAEA Board to hold extraordinary session on June 16 at Russia's request

TEHRAN - An extraordinary session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in connection with the Israeli strikes on Iran will be held on June 16 at Russia's request, Russia's Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said, according to TASS.

"At the request of the Russian Federation, an extraordinary session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held on Monday [June 16] morning to discuss Israel's attacks on Iran," he wrote on Telegram.



Earlier, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported citing sources that the council intends to hold a special session on June 16 at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna to consider the "technical aspects and consequences" of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



In turn, Reuters reported citing diplomats that the request for a special session came from Iran, which is not a member of the council, but the Iranian side's call was supported by several council members.



In the early hours of Friday morning, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out a military operation against Iran.



In a blatant act of aggression, the criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian soil, revealing its true nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its bloodstained hands.



As a result of the enemy’s attack, several senior Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians were martyred.edited 15:00