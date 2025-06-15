Iranian artists create artwork to condemn Zionist attack

TEHRAN – In response to the brutal attack by Israel and the martyrdom of Iranian commanders, fellow compatriots, and civilians at the hands of the occupying Zionist regime, visual artists organized a dedicated art workshop at Tehran’s Art Bureau.

This event aimed to express national solidarity and protest against the recent violence through the power of visual arts.

The two-day event brought together a group of visual artists on Friday to express their protest against the savage assault by Israel and the martyrdom of Iran’s martyrs through the creation of impactful artworks.

The two-day gathering, which started on Friday, assembled a diverse group of talented artists committed to conveying their outrage and grief over the savage assault carried out by Israel and the loss of revered martyrs.

Participants used their creative skills to produce compelling artworks that reflect the resilience of the Iranian people and condemn the recent aggression. The workshop provided a platform for artists to channel their emotions and showcase their support for the martyrs and victims of this violence.

Esteemed instructors such as Seyyed Masoud Shojaei Tabatabai, Saber Sheikh Rezai, Mohammadreza Doostmohammadi, Ali Mohammad Shikhi, Ali Potgar, Nasser Seifi, Hossein Esmati, Abbas Ganje’i, Seyyed Abdollah Haji Seyyed Hassan, Hossein Habibi, Mehdi Farrokhi, and Hassan Ruholamin participated in this artistic gathering.

Their presence added depth and significance to the event, emphasizing the importance of artistic expression as a form of resistance and national unity.

The artworks created during this workshop serve as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Iran and its people. They also stand as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of resistance and the collective hope for peace and justice. Through this artistic initiative, the participants aimed to send a message of resilience and solidarity, reaffirming their stance against violence and occupation. The event underscores the vital role of art in expressing societal emotions and fostering a sense of unity in the face of adversity.

