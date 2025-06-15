Young artificial intelligence expert, inventor martyred in Israeli attack

TEHRAN – Majid Tejenjari, a prominent professor and expert in artificial intelligence (AI), was martyred in the Israeli terrorist attack on residential areas in Tehran on Friday.

Tejenjari was a professor and the head of the artificial intelligence committee of the Iranian Youth House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, a private sector NGO.

He was the founder and chief executive officer of Aiolearn, an AI and Programming Academy.

Tejenjari won a gold medal at the Asian Invention Competition in Guangzhou, China, in 2015, ranked first at the World Invention Competition in Nuremberg, Germany, and won a gold medal at the World Invention Competition in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2012.

Some of his most notable inventions are wireless poomsae system equipped with advanced analytical capabilities designed to assist taekwondo referees in scoring and judging competitions; cargo container scanning system using electromagnetic reactance; an advanced taekwondo scoring system incorporating novel functionalities; “smart city gate,” currently under negotiation for nationwide implementation; acceptance and construction of a “smart blood pressure and heart rate monitor with location transmission”; wireless smart time recording system; and vehicle with longitudinal and lateral movement systems during parallel parking.

The martyrdom of this distinguished scientific figure, who played a significant role in the technological advancement of the country, is a heavy loss for the country’s scientific and research community.



