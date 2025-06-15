Yazd Zoroastrian community condemns Israeli aggression

TEHRAN—Iran’s Zoroastrians strongly condemn the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime, which is against all human, religious, and international principles, said a Zoroastrian monk of Yazd province.

Regarding the air strikes of this “evil regime”, Rostam Kavosianzadeh added: “The shed blood of innocent people and servants of this land will not go unanswered, and we stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our beloved nation in this great sorrow,” Mehr news agency reported.

“Zoroastrianism is a religion of truth, peace, and moderation, but silence is not permissible in the face of oppression and aggression. Zoroastrian teachings teach us to stand up against lies, oppression, and destruction. Today, the Iranian nation has responded to aggression with wisdom and strength and has made the enemy understand that Iran's national security is not a game.”

Pointing to the retaliatory operations of Iran against Zionist attacks, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to them was its legitimate right to defend itself.

“It was also an obvious message to the enemies of the Iranian nation that the era of free blows is over. This action was taken not out of blind revenge, but for deterrence and to maintain national security, and we support it.”

On the role of religious minorities in national issues, he said that Iranian Zoroastrians have also defended the country along with fellow Muslims, Christians, Jews, and other ethnic groups.

“Today, all of us are in one line. Security, independence, and dignity of Iran belong to all Iranians. We have a common stance against any threat to these principles.”

He expressed the hope for sustainable peace in the region, adding that the Zionist regime seeks to create war and discord in the region with its actions. “But the Iranian nation, relying on its inner unity and faith in its path, not only does not surrender, but responds with authority and wisdom. We pray that the world will one day achieve true peace, but until then, legitimate defense is the right of every country, and we stand by the Iranian nation and armed forces on this path.”