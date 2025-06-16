Iranian press graphic designer martyred in Israeli strike on Tehran

TEHRAN –Prominent Iranian press graphic designer Saleh Bayrami was martyred on Sunday following a missile strike by the Israeli regime targeting Quds Square in northern Tehran.

According to Ava Meshkatian, granddaughter of the legendary vocalist Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, Bayrami lost his life during the attack while reportedly waiting at a red light. The Israeli missile directly struck the area, killing him instantly.

Bayrami was a well-known figure in Iran’s media and cultural landscape, having collaborated with numerous newspapers and magazines.