Iranian banks disburse $22.5b in loans in 2 months

TEHRAN – Iranian banks issued a total of 1.127 quadrillion rials (approximately $22.5 billion) in loans during the first two months of the Iranian year 1404 (starting March 20, 2025), marking a 51.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.

According to the CBI, of the total loans issued, 8.4663 quadrillion rials (75.1 percent) were granted to business entities—both legal and natural persons—while 2.8055 trillion rials (24.9 percent) went to final consumers, including households.

The CBI added that loan figures for the same period last year were initially reported at 7.2196 quadrillion rials but were later revised to 7.4281 trillion rials after adjustments by the banking network.

