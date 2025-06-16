Latecomer advantage: Central Asia's prospects for embracing technology

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 16 for the second China–Central Asia Summit marks another milestone in reviving a historic bond shaped by the ancient Silk Road — a shared civilizational journey linking China and Central Asia.

Today, as the world enters an era dominated by technology as a key driver of development, Central Asian countries have the opportunity to leverage a latecomer advantage by narrowing the digital gap, cultivating technical talent, and harnessing technology for poverty reduction and inclusive growth.

Closing the digital gap: Role of the Digital Silk Road

The rise of digital economy is reshaping the very foundation of modern development. Just as reliable electricity, transportation networks, and other essential infrastructure once formed the critical foundation for development, digital infrastructure has now become an indispensable pillar for economic and social advancement.

The digital world is inherently shared. This nature can be understood as the digital commons. It refers to spaces where access and contribution are mutually reinforcing — the value of digital resources grows as more people use them, more knowledge is exchanged, and more services become interconnected.

In light of this, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building the "Digital Silk Road of the 21st Century" as early as May 2017 to help close the digital gap among participating countries.

For Central Asian countries, the task is to achieve more inclusive digital connectivity. This means not only expanding coverage and improving the quality and speed of connections, but also embedding digital solutions more deeply into daily life — across education, commerce, healthcare, etc. These are essential steps toward fully realizing the shared benefits of the digital commons.

Mature digital business models from other parts of the world offer valuable blueprints that can be directly adopted or adapted to local contexts.

In education, mobile-based learning platforms and virtual classrooms have proven effective in overcoming limited local resources. Expanding access to vocational training, language courses, and digital literacy programs is essential to build a workforce ready for the modern economy.

In commerce, the rapid rise of mobile payment systems and cross-border e-commerce platforms has the potential to fundamentally reshape the models small businesses operate. By replicating proven models in mobile finance and logistics management, Central Asian countries can open new pathways for local producers to connect with global markets.

ln healthcare, telemedicine provides another avenue where digital solutions can directly address the challenges of limited medical resources and vast geographic distances. Online diagnostic services and remote consultations can expand access to basic healthcare services and help strengthen public health resilience.

These models are especially applicable because they are already functioning effectively in comparable emerging markets. Many of today's digital solutions are highly scalable and transferable, requiring only sufficient connectivity and a capable user base.

Seizing the latecomer advantage: Talent is the key

While lagging behind in technology may seem a disadvantage, it can also serve as a strategic advantage when viewed differently. This is the essence of what is known as the latecomer advantage — the ability of less developed countries to skip costly, time-consuming stages of technological experimentation and move directly to mature, proven solutions.

Historical examples such as Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines have demonstrated how effectively introducing technologies can accelerate development. Central Asia can follow a similar path, with talent development as the key.

As early as May 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a plan under the Belt and Road framework to promote cooperation and innovation in science and technology. He said, "China will enhance cooperation on innovation with other countries. We will launch the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, which consists of the Science and Technology People-to-People Exchange Initiative, the Joint Laboratory Initiative, the Science Park Cooperation Initiative and the Technology Transfer Initiative."

By leveraging this initiative, Central Asia can advance its human capital strategy by cultivating technological talent along two parallel tracks:

High-end scientific talent: Central Asian countries should cultivate researchers and engineers capable of engaging in joint development projects, gradually moving beyond technology adoption to adaptation and improvement. Collaborating with Chinese partners through scientific exchanges and joint laboratories can accelerate this talent development process.

Technical and vocational talent: Beyond high-level scientists, the region also requires a large skilled workforce capable of operating and maintaining imported technological equipment and systems. Vocational training schools, complemented by programs from Chinese companies to train local technicians, can significantly reduce the region's reliance on external technical support.

By focusing on both high-end scientific expertise and a broad base of skilled technical workers, Central Asia can efficiently absorb existing technologies and turn the latecomer advantage into a lasting foundation for greater regional competitiveness.

Agricultural technology for poverty alleviation

In recent years, Central Asia has enjoyed a period of relative stability, providing a critical window to address poverty issues.

China's approach to poverty alleviation offers useful pathways. Over the past decades, the country has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, with agricultural technology playing a central role. High-yield crop varieties and modern agricultural practices have become key drivers of its remarkable rural productivity growth.

By drawing on these practices, Central Asia can develop solutions that are suitable for its unique conditions. Given its vast arable lands and frequently harsh climates, the region stands to gain significantly from technologies such as drought-resistant crop varieties that mitigate environmental challenges and enhance agricultural productivity.

In addition to crop improvement, smart irrigation systems conserve water and lower input costs, automated pest management reduces crop losses, and precision farming optimizes resource use. Even more advanced technologies, such as satellite-based soil monitoring and remote sensing, can be applied on large-scale farms to optimize field management.

By localizing and scaling these technologies, Central Asian countries can build a more resilient agricultural sector and lay the groundwork for durable poverty reduction.

Catch-up growth: Central Asia's emerging prospects

With China and Central Asia deepening their partnership, the region stands at the threshold of a new chapter. Just as the ancient Silk Road once carried silk, spices, and stories across vast lands, today's Belt and Road Initiative brings technology and digital opportunity. If Central Asia successfully leverages its latecomer status, it stands a good chance of driving catch-up growth and achieving prosperity.

(Source: CGTN)