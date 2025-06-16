Israeli strike claims lives of Iranian father and son

TEHRAN- A father and son from the city of Saveh were martyred following an Israeli airstrike on civilian areas in Tehran, as the death toll from the aggression continues to rise.

Engineer Reza Amini and his young son, Amir-Ali Amini, were among the victims of the recent Israeli bombardment that targeted various locations in the capital. According to reports from Saveh Nar News Agency, Amir-Ali was killed instantly during the initial moments of the attack.

His father, Reza Amini, who sustained severe injuries in the same strike, succumbed to his wounds yesterday, joining his son in martyrdom.