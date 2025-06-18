Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin unveils artwork symbolizing resistance 

TEHRAN – In an artistic response to recent Israeli strikes on Iran, renowned Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin has unveiled a new artwork symbolizing the enduring spirit and resilience of Islamic fighters.

The piece underscores the unbreakable resolve of Iran's armed forces in the face of external aggression, ISNA reported.

Ruholamin elaborated on the profound message behind his latest creation, emphasizing that the painting depicts the ongoing march of Iran’s resistance fighters.

While some may interpret the martyrdom of Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force as a blow to Iranian forces, the artist asserts that this is a misconception. "The leadership and the movement persist," he said, citing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's directives. "The martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani sparked a broader wave of resistance, and the sacrifices of commanders like Bagheri, Hajizadeh, and Salami will continue to inspire future generations."

He further criticized media narratives that suggest the strength of the IRGC hinges on individual figures, stressing instead the collective resilience of the Islamic Republic of Iran's formidable system. "The true loss is when we hear the lament of the martyrs, questioning why we did not continue their path. They mourn the positions of those who strive and labor with blood and tears for this cause," Ruholamin remarked.

Addressing the role of art in conveying truth, the artist highlighted the importance of media support. "No matter how masterful an artwork, without a strong platform, it remains unseen. Many paintings exist, but only Leonardo da Vinci’s work remains legendary due to powerful media backing," he explained. "Beyond creating quality art, it is essential to have a platform for proper visibility and analysis."

Regarding his target audience, Ruholamin affirmed, "My art is for all Iranians. Those poisoned by toxic news and analysis—give them the finest apple, and they will vomit it. They are my audience." He also disclosed that his current piece is near completion, expected to be finished within a few days. Additionally, he announced plans to prepare three works for the upcoming Muharram, contingent upon favorable conditions.

This latest work stands as a testament to Iran's unwavering resistance and artistic expression amidst ongoing regional tensions.

