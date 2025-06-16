Israeli causalities higher than publicly acknowledged numbers: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour says Israeli casualties are significantly higher than what has been publicly acknowledged.

“In one of the buildings we targeted — which was completely destroyed — 70 Israelis had taken shelter,” he noted. He also stated that Iranian forces have successfully struck and destroyed “critical areas” within Israeli territory and vowed that the campaign will continue.

General Pakpour also declared that Iranian operations will continue regardless of any potential Israeli de-escalation. “Even if Israeli attacks stop, we will carry on until the end,” he said.

General Pakpour's words came following recent Israeli attacks on Iranian targets and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory operation under Operation True Promise III, which involved missile and drone strikes on strategic Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Major General Pakpour as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC following the assassination of Major General Hossein Salami.