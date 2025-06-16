11 IAEA BoG members condemn Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites

TEHRAN – Eleven member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Board of Governors have issued a joint statement condemning the Israeli regime’s military attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and urged immediate action by the United Nations nuclear watchdog and the Security Council to prevent such aggression.

The members of the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran, including its military attacks on nuclear facilities under I.A.E.A. safeguards, calling them a flagrant violation of international law, the U.N. Charter, and the Statute of the I.A.E.A.

The statement emphasized that these military attacks not only threaten international peace and security but also undermine confidence in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (N.P.T.), constitute a blatant disregard for the I.A.E.A. safeguards system, and jeopardize the advancement of peaceful nuclear energy.

The signatories also stressed that any armed attack or threat against nuclear facilities dedicated to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of the U.N. Charter, international law, and the Statute of the I.A.E.A.

They called on the Israeli regime to immediately cease its military aggression against Iran and urged the Board of Governors, the Secretariat, and the I.A.E.A. director general to take the necessary measures to prevent such attacks from happening again.

This statement was issued by Russia, China, Pakistan, Iraq, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cuba, Indonesia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Iran.

Beginning on June 13, Israel launched a series of attacks targeting Iranian civilians, scientists, infrastructure, military commanders and nuclear facilities.