BEIJING — As one of the most prominent arms of China's international media, China Global Television Network (CGTN) continues to set a high standard in responsible journalism, narrative framing, and strategic communication.

Among its most impactful divisions, the Commentary Department—also known as the Opinion Department—plays a vital role in shaping global understanding through timely, balanced, and insightful perspectives on world affairs.

My most recent engagement with CGTN is part of a five-day internship organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

This internship program brings together a diverse group of foreign journalists for an immersive experience at China Media Group (CMG) headquarters in Beijing. Participants are assigned to departments aligned with their professional backgrounds and language proficiencies. I had the honor of being placed in the CGTN English Commentary Department, where I began my internship on Monday.

This opportunity follows my earlier visit to CGTN in March. That visit revealed CGTN’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and digital innovation. My current internship builds on that impression by offering a deeper, more hands-on view into one of its core editorial engines.

A department with a global mission

From the outset, I was impressed by the warmth and professionalism of the Chinese journalists in the Commentary Department. The team is composed of seasoned editors and analysts who understand the complexities of international politics and the importance of narrative framing in a multipolar media environment.

During my first day, we held a wide-ranging editorial discussion on current global issues—from geopolitics and regional conflicts to economic developments—analyzing how such events are interpreted and presented across different global media ecosystems. What stood out was the department’s emphasis on nuance and context, ensuring that China’s views are presented in a compelling yet fact-based manner.

The department’s core mission is to articulate the Chinese perspective for global audiences. It does so through editorials, op-eds, broadcast segments, and digital commentary that interpret world affairs through a lens rooted in China's history, culture, and national interest. This approach is not confrontational; rather, it offers an alternative to Western-dominated narratives that often marginalize or misrepresent non-Western perspectives.

Countering bias with clarity

CGTN serves as a credible alternative to often biased Western media narratives. The Commentary Department exemplifies this ethos by focusing on balanced, evidence-based analysis. Its work aims to add depth to global discourse, offering readers and viewers not only what is happening, but why it matters from China’s vantage point.

What I found particularly impressive is the way the department integrates foreign and local expertise. The presence of multilingual journalists ensures accessibility and precision in communicating with global audiences. This blend of international and Chinese perspectives contributes to a rich editorial environment—one that values truth, clarity, and cultural understanding.

More than just an internship

The internship is part of a broader program designed to promote international media cooperation and mutual understanding. On Tuesday, foreign journalists including myself will continue working within our assigned CGTN departments. Beginning Wednesday, we (foreign journalists and a CGTN team) will travel to Tianjin, the host city of this year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, for the "China Up Close: Tianjin Tour."

A lasting impression

CGTN’s Commentary Department left a strong impression on me—not just as a newsroom, but as a thoughtful, deliberate, and strategic voice in the international media landscape. Through its well-articulated content, professional environment, and openness to international exchange, it showcases the strengths of China’s media philosophy: cooperation over confrontation, context over sensationalism, and facts over speculation.

The first day of the internship experience has deepened my appreciation for CGTN’s mission and operations. It also reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in global journalism. As China continues to rise on the world stage, platforms like CGTN—and departments like the one I had the privilege of joining—will be instrumental in fostering better understanding between East and West.