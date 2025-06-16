IRIB targeted in hostile Israeli attack

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the country’s national broadcaster, has come under attack in an act of aggression by hostile elements.

According to IRIB Deputy for Political Affairs Hassan Abedini, a number of IRIB employees were injured in the Israeli missile attack that struck the organization's main building in Tehran. “The Glass Building is currently undergoing fire suppression efforts, and initial assessments indicate several injuries among staff,” Abedini confirmed. “Many employees managed to evacuate the building immediately after the strike.”

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, IRIB President Dr. Peyman Jebelli condemned the attack and framed it as a sign of the strategic impact of Iran's media efforts on the global information battlefield.

“In the Name of God

We inform the noble people of Iran that the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting was moments ago the target of a brutal assault by the Zionist enemy,” Jebelli stated. “This cowardly act is a clear acknowledgment of the Islamic Republic’s effective media operations against the strategic depth of the Zionist regime.”

He emphasized that such acts of aggression would only strengthen the resolve of IRIB’s personnel.

“The brave sons and daughters of our nation in national media declare with unwavering voice that our determination to play a decisive role in the hybrid war launched by the Zionist enemy has multiplied,” Jebelli added. “Our will to deliver a strategic media defeat to the global front of disbelief remains unshaken.”