Iran downs 4th Israeli F-35, Lockheed Martin stock falls

TEHRAN - The Deputy Governor of East Azerbaijan Province has announced that an Israeli F-35 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Tabriz.

According to Tasnim news agency, the aircraft was identified by Iranian air defense systems stationed in the area and was successfully targeted with a precision-guided missile.

The fate of the pilot is unknown. This is the fourth time Iran has downed an F-35 fighter jet in the ongoing war with Israel, which began on Friday after the regime launched unprovoked and deadly airstrikes on Tehran’s residential buildings, as well as nuclear and military sites across the country. Two Israel pilots are currently in Iran’s captivity.

Lockheed Martin stock plunges

Lockheed Martin, the American defense contractor that manufactures the F-35 stealth fighter, has seen a sharp decline in its stock value following reports that Iran has downed four F-35 jets since the outbreak of hostilities.

Sources say debris from the last downed aircraft is being recovered and moved to secure locations for further analysis.