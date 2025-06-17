Second IRIB employee martyred in Israeli airstrike on broadcasting headquarters

TEHRAN– A second employee of Iran's Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has been martyred following an Israeli airstrike on the broadcaster’s central headquarters in Tehran on Monday.

The victim, Nima Rajabpour, died from injuries sustained in the attack, which was part of an ongoing series of targeted strikes by Israel against Iranian media and infrastructure.

This assault marks a continuation of Israel’s controversial strategy of attacking media institutions.

Masoumeh Azimi, was the first IRIB staff member martyred by the blast’s shockwave during the airstrike.

The assault on IRIB is seen by many as an attempt to manipulate the narrative and diminish the credibility of media outlets that expose Israeli operations.

