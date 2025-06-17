Essential goods adequately stocked

TEHRAN- The chairman of the Tehran Chamber of Guilds announced that there is sufficient storage of basic and essential commodities in the country.

Hamidreza Rastegar, in an interview with IRNA’s economic correspondent on Monday, referred to the complete readiness of the country’s warehouses to supply basic goods and food, adding: He said: "Full readiness of food warehouses and planning for imports in case of shortages guarantees market stability. We ask people to avoid buying more than they need."

Stressing that there is sufficient supply of basic goods, Rastegar urged people to refrain from buying unnecessary goods such as oil, bread, and rice.

He continued: "People should make sure that these goods reach everyone so that the distribution system is not disrupted."

MA