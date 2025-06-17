Schools to become shelters by decisions of governors

TEHRAN—Spokesman of Education Ministry Ali Farhadi said that schools can be used as shelters. He told ISNA that school provide the area to be applied as shelters following air strikes of Zionist regime. But the Governor-General Offices should also cooperate in this regard, he added.

“Schools have water, electricity, gas, and the required equipment. Governor-General Offices, Governorate, Municipal Districts, and Rural Districts will also help Education Ministry in this regard.”

Saying that Education Department in each province is subject to governor’s orders, he mentioned that if special conditions occur, the Governor will make decisions and Education Department will accompany them.

The spokesperson stated that it is certainly neither necessary nor possible to use the capacity of all schools for this task, adding: “According to the need, the capacities of schools can be used. A survey is being conducted in the provinces and cities, the governorate supervises, and the Education Department of each province will coordinate with the governor for crisis management.”

If necessary, the governor will make a decision and Education Department will also accompany to render proper services, he added.

He also said: “If a school is to be used as an emergency base or shelter, everyone should definitely come to the aid of Education Ministry so that we can provide good services.