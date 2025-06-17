Israeli media says 10 missiles launched in latest round of Iranian missile strike 

TEHRAN – Following Iran’s latest missile barrage on Tuesday, air raid sirens were activated in more than 100 locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a report by Al Araby TV.

Channel 14, a Zionist network, claimed that Iran targeted Israel with 10 missiles during this latest round of attacks. The strikes reportedly led to widespread panic and emergency responses throughout the affected regions.

The missile attack comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the Israeli regime, with Tehran vowing to respond to recent acts of aggression that targeted both military and civilian sites inside Iranian territory.

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that the Israeli air defense system is facing serious difficulties intercepting Iranian missiles, suggesting a potential failure in detection capabilities.