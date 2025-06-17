Sociologist: Let's build Iran’s future with better social asset

TEHRAN—A sociologist and university professor said aggression of Zionist regime was like attack of Mongols. Taqi Azad Armaki told IRNA: “Although we are in critical conditions, social forces and elites should come to the scene for solving the problem so that we can build Iran’s future with better social asset in line of national interests and preserving the territorial integrity.”

He said: “We have faced a crisis that has special national and international aspects. Maybe some persons analyze these events with a political approach, but an incident is happening that we call it “renewal of modern world”.”

He recalled that Iran has tried to renew itself in many historical eras but unfortunately, others led to its reverse and didn’t let Iran stand.

Currently, Iran has concern of building itself and wants to create itself on the basis of peace, equality and friendship, he said. This issue is seen in the statements of Iranian policymakers, scholars, elites and businesspersons, he mentioned. It arises like a social movement in some places, and it discusses dialogue among civilizations, détente policy and impression in other places, he added.

Europeans and Americans didn’t let Iran faces renewal, he mentioned. Therefore, they involved Iran in wars, he added. Israel’s attack is exactly in line of destroying the meaning that has been revived in Iran, he said.

In this regard, the UK, France, Germany, the whole Europe are besides Israel, he pointed out. They don’t warn Israel over his atrocities, he said. Rather they help the Zionist regime in war against Iran, he added.

Azad Armaki pointed out that Iranian society, culture, government, social powers, women and men are being reorganized. In the meantime , social movements are being formed which want to promote the society. But war condition can destroy social movements.

Currently, Iran boasts specialized knowledge, wealth and money which can turn Iran into a regional and global power, he said. This is while war destroys all the assets, he added.

“It seems that arrogant powers have felt Iran’s power. Therefore, with atrocities and destroying Iran’s infrastructure, they try to involve the whole country to defend itself.”

Azad Armaki emphasized: “We should try not to collapse in terms of politics so that we can preserve democracy in Iran. If we collapse and the enemy wins, every neighbor in a corner will greed for part of the country. We should try for unity and convergence in spite of all differences and disorders.”

He called inviting social powers as the key for overcoming the crisis, adding the government should benefit all assets of this land in line of preserving the territorial integrity and national interests through inviting social powers.

The sociologist said Iranians residing abroad can be the loud voice of Iranian nation. They should declare Iranians’ protests to international communities.

Emphasizing on necessity of preserving national cohesion and supporting the decisions of the ruling system, he said social powers and elites from any political group should come to the scene to solve the crisis.