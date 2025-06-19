Iran eyes faster freight transport through active rail diplomacy

TEHRAN – Iran’s railway chief on Thursday highlighted the country’s commitment to enhancing international rail cooperation, saying that active rail diplomacy can accelerate freight movement, reduce costs, and drive economic growth.

Speaking at a meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway Company (RAI)’s board and deputy directors, Jabarali Zakeri, head of the company said: “Expanding international rail transport partnerships will not only facilitate economic prosperity but also increase the speed of cargo movement and cut operational costs.”

Zakeri, said during a meeting with deputies and board members that enhancing safety standards and upgrading monitoring technologies remain top priorities to ensure low-risk, high-security rail travel.

Highlighting the organization's ongoing initiatives, Zakeri said efforts are underway to improve train safety, customer service, locomotive readiness, international rail engagement, and the overall speed of freight operations.

“All locomotives are regularly inspected and undergo technical maintenance to ensure optimal performance and prevent any disruptions in railway operations,” he noted.

Zakeri also stressed the importance of strengthening rail ties with neighboring countries. “Expanding international cooperation in the rail sector can significantly boost trade and cultural exchanges, while also contributing to regional economic prosperity,” he said.

He added that by adopting advanced technologies and optimizing infrastructure, the country aims to increase the speed of freight movement across rail corridors—ultimately lowering costs and enhancing transport sector productivity.

