Second round of Konkur postponed

TEHRAN—The second round of Iranian University Entrance Exam, simply known as Konkur, was postponed, The National Education Assessment Organization announced.

“While congratulating and condoling the martyrdom of a group of brave Iranian commanders , scientists, and fellow countrymen in the attacks of the brutal Zionist regime, we would like to inform you that despite the preparation of administrative, technical, and protective measures within the organization and the organization's readiness to conduct the exam at the appointed time, in accordance with the request of the esteemed applicants and their families and for their peace of mind, the second round of the 1404 national exam will not be held, in accordance with the coordination made on the previously announced dates (June 26 and 27),” ISNA reported.

Therefore, applicants, as human capital and future builders of Iran, are advised to make the most of the opportunity created while maintaining their scientific readiness and striving to improve their educational level, the organization said.

The time of the second round of the 1404 entrance exam will be announced on Monday, July 7, after the days of Tasu'a and Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), through the portal of the National Education Assessment Organization, it pointed out.

Konkur is held annually in June or July in Iran and in some other countries as well. Every year the participants sit for the multiple-choice exam to vie to get the best results possible as the seats at tuition-free public universities are limited.

Based on figures only 20 percent of the students would manage to win the seats at top charge-free public universities.

It includes three main groups of mathematical sciences, experimental sciences, and human sciences along with two other groups of art and foreign languages.

Depending on how well the students have performed in the exam they will choose the field and university they would like to choose to study.

