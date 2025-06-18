Netanyahu is notorious for killing women and children, Zahra Rahnavard says  

TEHRAN — Prominent Iranian academic and political figure Zahra Rahnavard has strongly condemned recent Israeli military strikes on Iran, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating international norms and targeting civilians, infrastructure, and scientists.

In a statement reported by IRNA, Rahnavard underlined that Netanyahu is notorious for killing women and children.

“The criminal hand and aggressive nature of Netanyahu, through barefaced violations of all international regulations, targeted our nation with military strikes and bombings, attacking Iran’s infrastructure, scientists, and even the lives of innocent civilians — men, women, and children alike.”

Rahnavard, a retired university professor and wife of former Prime Minister Mir Hussein Musavi, emphasized that women are once again the primary victims among civilians. “Women have always been the first victims in times of conflict. This time, they fell prey to bombardments carried out by a criminal infamous worldwide for killing women and children -- from Gaza to Iran,” she stated.

Her message paid tribute to several of the women reportedly killed in the attacks, including Parnia Abbasi, a young poet and translator; Zahra Shamsbakhsh, a sociology graduate; and Mansoureh Alikhani, a visual artist, along with members of her family. Rahnavard said these women represented just a fraction of the broader toll among innocent civilians.

Former President Khatami Condemns Israeli Strikes, Affirms Iran’s Right to Defend Itself.

In addition, Seyyed Mohammad Khatami, who served as the President of Iran from August 2, 1997, to August 3, 2005, has strongly condemned the Israeli military strikes on the Islamic Republic, calling them an act of terrorism and asserting Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty, security, and citizens.

In a statement issued on the first day of Israel’s assault, which resulted in the assassination of several senior Iranian military commanders, scientific figures, and innocent civilians, Khatami extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Iranian nation, denouncing the attack as a “heinous crime.”

Khatami said, “The terrorist Zionist regime, whose recent actions have surpassed the brutality of history’s worst criminals, has once again carried out a deadly terrorist operation. This time, it has martyred prominent military commanders and respected scientific and social figures, as well as killed a number of innocent civilians, including women and children.”

Khatami concluded his message by urging all freedom-loving nations and international bodies—especially the United Nations—to take firm and comprehensive action to condemn Israel’s crimes, particularly its latest aggression against Iran, and to exert pressure on Israel and its backers to prevent further atrocities.

