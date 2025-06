TEHRAN – Former Persepolis and Esteghlal goalkeeper Mohammad Mohammadi has been appointed as Foolad football club general manager.

He replaced Hooshang Nasirzadeh in the post.

“We are going to make our Foolad fans Happy. I will do my best in the club,” Mohammadi said.

Foolad are headed by former Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi.

The Reds finished in fourth place in the 2024-25 Iran Professional League.