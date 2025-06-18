Bahrain, Pakistan and Korea claim opening victories at AVC Men’s Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Hosts Bahrain, Pakistan and Korea opened their campaigns with impressive victories on Wednesday as the inaugural AVC Men’s Nations Cup Bahrain 2025 got underway at Isa bin Rashid Hall, launching the eight-day competition with three action-packed encounters.

Bahrain kicked off their Pool A campaign with a 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) win over Thailand, while Pakistan overcame the Philippines 3-1 (25-18, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22) in Pool C and Korea swept New Zealand 3-0 (28-26, 25-13, 25-22) in Pool D.