Golzadeh joins Yuasa Battery Grottazzolina

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball player Amir Mohammad Golzadeh joined Italian club Yuasa Battery Grottazzolina.

The 22-year-old opposite joined the Italian club from Saipa.

