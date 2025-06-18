Broad Lebanese solidarity with Iran against the US-led Israeli aggression

BEIRUT — In condemnation of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, and in solidarity with its people, armed forces, and leaders, the “Civil Campaign to Support Palestine and the Issues of the Nation” held its weekly meeting at the Iranian embassy in Beirut.

The campaign’s general coordinator Maan Bashour said, “Dedicating this meeting to condemning the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran reflects the unity of the Arab and Islamic nation in the face of this ongoing aggression, especially against the Palestinian people.”

He also praised “all Arab and Islamic countries and countries liberated from colonial influence in the world for their stand alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the Zionist aggression.”

Bashour called for “the formation of a front comprising all these forces and countries to confront the Zionist colonial scheme that targets not only Palestine and our nation, but the entire world.”

For his part, Mahfouz Munawwar, the representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Lebanon, affirmed, “The Palestinian people stand today with the Islamic Republic in the face of the Zionist aggression, because they consider that the most important reason for this aggression Iran’s clear position with the Palestinian people and their resistance since its victory.”

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, stated, “We were not surprised by the statements and positions of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Zionist war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Al-Khatib added, “We fundamentally believe that the wars of the Zionist entity in our region and against our people are purely American wars, carried out by Israeli tools, including the war against the Islamic Republic.”

Besides, the Shiite duo, Amal Movement and Hezbollah, condemned “the fierce aggressive attacks that the Islamic Republic of Iran is being subjected to,” stating that “these aggressive campaigns are nothing but desperate attempts to target the Axis of Resistance as a whole and undermine the will of free peoples.”

The leaders of the Amal Movement and Hezbollah held a coordination meeting on Wednesday affirming their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of ongoing attacks.

The duo emphasized that Iran will remain “the solid pillar in confronting hegemonic and colonialist projects.”

The meeting also addressed the challenges facing Lebanon both within and outside, stressed the need to preserve unity and make national efforts to rebuild areas destroyed by the U.S.-led Israeli aggression, and called for concerted efforts between the government, civil society, and all other active forces.

While leaders from both sides underscored the importance of preserving national stability, they called for “greater unity and cohesion among the Lebanese, avoid anything that divides them, work to strengthen civil peace, and protect the national achievements made possible through sacrifices.”