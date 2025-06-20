No damage to archaeological sites in Israel, antiquities authority says 

TEHRAN - No archaeological site or artifacts in Israel have so far been damaged by Iranian missile strikes, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

“To the best of our knowledge, no damage has been caused thus far to archaeological artifacts under the responsibility of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and no reports have been received regarding damage to exhibits in museums,” a spokesperson for the IAA has said The Times of Israel.

As a precautionary measure, the IAA has transferred hundreds of crates containing highly sensitive finds — such as glass and other delicate materials — to protected underground storage at the IAA headquarters in the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus in Jerusalem.

In addition, the IAA says it is in touch with museums across Israel to assist them when relevant or possible.

“It is important to recognize that there are many museums throughout the country — some of them small — that do not have dedicated protection infrastructure for their exhibits,” part of a statement by IAA reads. “We will continue to cooperate with cultural and heritage institutions throughout the country and do our utmost to protect the cultural heritage assets of the Land of Israel.”

Iran has consistently emphasized that it targets Israeli military and hostile facilities—not civilians or non-military sites such as museums and historical sites.

AM

