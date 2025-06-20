Iranian cleric says rare national solidarity surprised analysts amid war threat

Tehran - Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Abtahi, an Iranian theologian and member of the Association of Combatant Clerics, said that the widespread national solidarity recently witnessed in Iran has exceeded expectations, surprising both domestic and international observers.

In a note shared with ISNA (Iranian Students' News Agency) on Friday, Abtahi stated that analysts did not expect such a remarkable level of unity among the Iranian people in the face of foreign military threats.

"Neither domestic nor foreign analysts believed that, even today, if a war with a foreign enemy were to break out, such extraordinary solidarity could emerge among the Iranian people," Abtahi wrote.

He highlighted several signs of what he described as “beautiful manifestations of patriotism” during the current period of heightened tensions. These include widespread social cohesion, strong cooperation within families to maintain daily life, growing appreciation for and popularity of the armed forces, and active public efforts to identify spies and infiltrators.

Abtahi emphasized that this unique wave of unity reflects the deep-rooted national spirit that continues to surface in times of external threat, regardless of political divisions or past discontent.

AM