Iranian filmmakers show solidarity with victims of Zionist attack in Tehran

TEHRAN- In a heartfelt gesture, members of the Iranian House of Cinema Board and a group of filmmakers visited the victims of the recent brutal attack by the Zionist regime in Tehran.

The board members, accompanied by several filmmakers, attended the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital on Wednesday to offer their support to those affected by this tragic incident, Mehr reported.

Among those present were Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, Chairman of the Board, Ali Dehkordi, Managing Director of the House of Cinema, as well as filmmakers Hamed Shakibania, Mohammad Reza Arab, Mehdi Shamohamadi, Ali Najafzadeh, and Alireza Hosseini, the report added.

During their visit, the filmmakers engaged with the families of the victims, providing much-needed encouragement to both the hospital staff and those injured in the attack.

The individuals injured in this aggressive assault were ordinary citizens, including a barber, an online taxi driver, and a journalist.

Last week, Israel launched strikes against Iran that has drawn widespread condemnation. Reports indicate that the attack targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

